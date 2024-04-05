Kokua Line: When was jury-duty pay last increased?

Apr. 5—Question : If jury duty paid more () maybe so many people wouldn't try so hard to get out of it. My boss didn't pay me when I missed work for jury duty and the court pay wasn't close to the work pay I lost.

Answer : You are one of several readers who reacted to a recent column about jury duty ), some of whom asked how long it's been since the daily payment and mileage reimbursement have increased and whether any raises are planned. Here is the full response from Jan Kagehiro, a spokesperson for the Hawaii State Judiciary :

"Pay for jurors and the mileage rate are determined by statute (HRS 612-8 ). The $30 per day rate has been in effect since 1986. The mileage rate was last increased to 33 cents in 1988. Over the years, there has been legislative interest in raising the rates for both pay and mileage, but to date, none of the bills have passed. The Judiciary recognizes the sacrifices citizens make to serve on juries in the interest of justice, and that an increase in the per-day rate would further show the state's appreciation for such service. Toward that end, we have previously supported an increase to $50 per day."

As the reader indicated, the earlier column noted that Hawaii law doesn't require an employer to pay a worker's regular pay while the worker is on jury duty. However, some employers choose to do so.

For more information about jury service in state courts, see.

Q : When is the drug take-back day in Honolulu ?

A : The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island. We'll publish the precise locations closer to the event. At these semiannual events, participants can dispose of their unwanted or expired medication safely and anonymously.

Q : Is Hanauma Bay still closed on Tuesdays ? I haven't been in years.

A : Yes, and Mondays too. "The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays, with entry allowed from 6 :45 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m. All HBAY visitors must leave the nature preserve by 4 p.m., with the beach being cleared at 3 :30 p.m. This schedule is subject to change at any time. For the latest information, call the main phone number at 808-768-6861, " according to the preserve's website, . Hawaii residents don't need a reservation, it says.

Mililani Mauka Water The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has asked Mililani Mauka residents to conserve water through the weekend. Residents should use water for essential needs only—cooking, drinking and personal hygiene—and postpone other water uses, such as watering lawns and washing cars, it says. A notice on the BWS website says that the agency needs to replace a broken pump at the Mililani 994 Reservoir by Mililani Recreation Center No. 7 and is relying on mobile pumping equipment to move water through its system. The mobile pump is loud, so the BWS is running it only from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and it cannot transport the same volume of water as the broken pump could.

Mahalo We've had some road repaving and construction done on our street in Pearl City for the past few months and it was finished recently. On the sidewalk fronting my home some work was done and covers were removed to get to Hawaiian Electric, and so on. The covers were put back and others installed. One cover was new but not installed correctly, it rocked up and down, and the other metal cover was broken and not safe. I called these companies and within 24 hours everything was done. The wobbly new cover was corrected and the rusted metal cover was replaced. What quick and great work in such a short time. These companies need to be praised for their never-ending, efficient work on a daily basis. Mahalo.—Grateful senior------Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813 ; call 808-529-4773 ; or email kokualine @staradvertiser.com.------