Kokua Line: What groups have decal license plates?

Question: What other groups have decal license plates? I rarely see any driving around, compared with the Hokule'a or volcano plates, which stand out.

Answer: Fourteen groups or entities are active in Honolulu's Organization License Plate/Decal Program, which issues Hawaii license plates with the standard rainbow design on a white background, but also enough room for a 3-by-3-inch decal supporting the nonprofit group selected by the vehicle owner. This program, authorized by Hawaii Revised Statutes 249-9.3, is different from the speciality license plates authorized by HRS 249-9.5 (Haleakala National Park and Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park) and HRS 249-9.6 (Polynesian Voyaging Society). Each of those three plates has its own colorful design, which takes up the whole plate; the voyaging canoe Hokule'a appears on the PVS plate.

The following organizations/entities benefit from the purchase of decal plates, according to Honolulu's Department of Customer Services: Bishop Museum; Hawai'i Alliance for Arts Education; Friends of Hawai'i Robotics; Windward Spouse Abuse Center (decal says "Hawai'i Says No More" domestic and sexual violence); Hui Ho'ona'auao ("'Olelo Hawai'i"); Hawaii Pacific University; University of Hawaii Foundation; Hawaiian Humane Society; Honolulu Fire Department Firemen's Fund; Honolulu Police Relief Association; Aloha Pregnancy Care and Counseling Centers ("Choose Life!"); Ke Ali'i Pauahi Foundation (Kamehameha Schools); state Department of Land and Natural Resources ("Protect Our Native Species"); and ID8 (shaka symbol). The shaka license plate decal is the newest, and got lots of publicity when it was unveiled last week.

Any of the decal plates initially cost $30.50, with an annual renewal fee of $25. Twenty dollars of each payment goes to the affiliated organization, according to CSD.

In addition there's a red, white and blue decal that says, "America United, Sept. 11, 2001." It is not associated with an organization and is available upon request for the cost of a standard license plate, a CSD spokesman said.

The "I Love Tennis" decal is no longer available because the group sponsoring it withdrew from the program, he said.

Q: Can I get a state ID at the same time I renew my driver's license?

A: No, not if you have a standard Hawaii driver's license, with the gold star. By law a person can have only one state-issued, federally compliant REAL ID at a time. Read more about the options at .

Q: Will they still mail you free COVID-19 tests? What was the internet address for that?

A: No, ordering free COVID-19 tests via was suspended in March, according to the website.

Auwe

Auwe to the driver of a white BMW sedan for rear-ending my daughter's car May 7 at the intersection of Punahou and South Beretania streets. She was at a stop when the driver hit her, then honked and took off. He not only did considerable damage to the car, but also injured her. Do the right thing and take responsibility for what you did. Mahalo to the nurse who just got off her shift and stopped to help and gave her eyewitness statement to the police. She gave me hope that there are still nice people in Hawaii. — Still hopeful

Mahalo

Many thanks to the young lady leaving Longs at Wai­pahu Town Center who noticed that I had forgotten a small bag in my shopping cart, which I had left by my car rather than returning to the store. I was getting ready to drive away when she called out and got my attention. Usually, I return to the cart to the store, but I was in a hurry that day; my bad. She saved me trouble because there were important items in the bag. — A reader

