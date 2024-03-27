Kokua Line: Can I get fired over jury duty?

Mar. 27—Question : Can I get out of jury duty if I will lose my job otherwise ?

Answer : Hawaii law prohibits employers from firing or threatening to fire an employee because they are summoned for jury service. "An employer shall not deprive an employee of the employee's employment, or threaten or otherwise coerce the employee with respect thereto, because the employee receives a summons, responds thereto, serves as a juror, or attends court for prospective jury service, " according to Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 612-25. An affected employee can sue their employer for lost wages and to get their job back, the law says.

The Hawaii State Judiciary suggests that prospective jurors inform their employers as soon as they receive a jury summons. "The jury clerk or law clerk of the trial can provide you with a work excuse form to certify that you served as a juror, " its website says.

There's no state law requiring an employer to pay an employee's regular salary while the person is on jury duty, but some employers do.

The state does compensate jurors. A person receives $30 for each day of jury service, plus round-trip mileage at 33 cents per mile for the distance between their home and the courthouse, the Judiciary website says.

As for being excused from jury duty, there are multiple exemptions listed on the juror pool questionnaire, which, had you been eligible, you could have checked off when filling out the survey. A prospective juror who is not eligible for one of the automatic exemptions can seek to be excused based on serious personal hardship, but the request must be made in writing, the Judiciary website says. "For example, you may be excused if you have caregiving responsibilities and there is no one who can take your place. You may also ask to be excused because of a disability or medical condition. If you are asking to be excused due to a disability or medical condition, you must submit a physician's or physician assistant's certificate as to the disability, " it says. See for more information.

Q : Why did they lower the speed limit in Waima ­nalo ? It's down to a crawl.

A : The speed limit was lowered to 25 mph from 35 mph through the heart of Waimanalo to improve safety, the state Department of Transportation said last week in a news release. "A consistent and manageable speed supports the beach parks, commercial center, and residential area. Reducing the speed limit decreases crash severity, " it said.

The reduced speed limit applies in both directions on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72 ) between Kaiona Beach Park and the intersection with Aloiloi Street.

Mahalo I recently experienced a life-threatening medical emergency while at Honolulu Hale. Miraculously, Emergency Medical Serv ­ices Director Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon Hao and Deputy Police Chief Rade Vanic happened to be in the same room and jumped immediately to render critical aid. I am doing much better now, and wish to mahalo them and everyone who assisted in my recovery. Thanks also to all the City Council members, the mayor, the managing director and many others who sent their well wishes. May the Lord bless you and keep you, and may he make his face to shine upon you all.—Lucky resident (Editor's note : In a follow-up email, you confirmed that you were stricken while attending a Honolulu City Council meeting in January, an incident that inspired Honolulu Mayor Rick Blan ­giardi to praise the first responders and others who helped you, and to urge Oahu residents to learn CPR. Read more at.)