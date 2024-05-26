Kokua Line: Who is eligible for homeless airfare?

May 26—1/1

The 2024 Point in Time Count found that Oahu's homeless population grew 12% in a year.

Question: Regarding Oahu's growing homeless population, we often hear about a program that flies people back to the mainland. Does this program only help those going to one of the 50 U.S. states? What about people who came from somewhere else and want/need to return there? Individuals may want to return to family in Guam or Palau, for example. Would they be eligible?

Answer: No to the first question, and yes to the second, assuming they otherwise qualify for the partial assistance.

"The 'Return to Home' program subsidizes, along with the individual, their family or an advocate, the return of an unhoused person to a prearranged residence on a neighbor island, the mainland or another country. The individual or their support network would pay for half the cost of return airfare," John Mizuno, the governor's statewide coordinator on homelessness and housing solutions, said in an email.

"The program does not offer free travel to any chosen destination. The participating individual must have a family or support unit at the destination that is willing to pay half the return airfare and accept and house them," he said.

The Institute for Human Services is the administrator on Oahu and potential participants generally are working with an outreach provider when they become aware of the program. The screening/­intake form asks when and why the person moved to Hawaii; how long they have been homeless; whether they are employed, receiving public assistance or have other sources of income; and numerous other questions, including whether they are a U.S. citizen, their primary language, race and ethnic background.

The state will add $500,000 more in funding for Return to Home this year, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The 2024 Point in Time Count, which found that Oahu's homeless population grew 12% in a year, does not specify how long the individuals surveyed have been living on the island. Of the 4,494 people counted, 2,766 were unsheltered, meaning they were living outdoors, along sidewalks, beaches, drainage canals and elsewhere; that was a 17% spike from the year before.

Q: Does the Health Department still issue COVID-19 updates? I was so surprised to hear that an acquaintance was recently hospitalized.

A: Yes, the state of Hawaii COVID-19 Data Dashboards are posted at . Last week's data showed an average of 42 hospitalizations and four patients in ICU beds daily; there were zero deaths, according to a DOH summary.

Q: Is the salmonella outbreak affecting Oahu? My neighbor has a chicken coop.

A: As of Thursday, Hawaii was not among the 29 states where 109 people have gotten sick from salmonella after touching or caring for backyard poultry, according to an update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, "this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella," the CDC said.

"Backyard poultry, such as chickens and ducks, can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam," the agency said, urging people to "always wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching backyard poultry, their eggs, or anything in the area where they live and roam."

Waialua Town Hall

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's town hall in Waialua has been reset, after the original date was canceled due to bad weather. The forum will be held June 20 at 7 p.m. at Waialua Elementary School, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.

