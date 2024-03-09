Kokua Line: Can electric vehicle use HOV lane with only one person in car?

Mar. 8—Question : Is an electric vehicle still allowed in the HOV lane with only one person in the car ? I thought that perk had expired.

Answer : Yes. Although your recollection is correct, the state Department of Transportation's administrative rules were amended to restore the privilege in 2021, less than a year after the 2012 state law that initially bestowed the perk expired in 2020.

Hawaii Administrative Rule (HAR ) 19-108-7 was amended to allow electric vehicles with EV license plates affixed to them to use High Occupancy Vehicle lanes regardless of the number of people in the vehicle, according to the DOT website.

"EV use of HOV lanes is supported because of the reduction in transportation related pollution and reduction in fossil fuel dependency. In general, HOV lanes are designated to remove vehicles from normal lanes by incentivizing carpooling or use of public transportation. A list of HOV lanes on state highways can be found at, " the website says.

Meanwhile, to answer another reader's question, to be eligible for an EV license plate issued by the state of Hawaii, the vehicle make and model must be listed on one of two U.S. government websites that show which electric vehicles are eligible for federal tax credits. There's a website listing vehicles from model year 2022 and earlier, and one for vehicles from model year 2023 and later. For links to both, go to.

Q : Were you able to get any assurance that we'll get our money back for the unused Outback gift cards ? I don't want do go through the hassle just for it to be denied.

A : Yes. "We will refund gift cards with the proper documentation, " Elizabeth Daly, a spokesperson for Florida-based Bloomin' Brands Inc., said Wednesday in an email.

Bloomin' Brands is the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, which abruptly closed the last three of its Hawaii restaurants in February, leaving some customers with unused gift cards.

To submit a refund request for a valid Outback Steakhouse gift card with a verified balance, follow the instructions as published in Wednesday's Kokua Line, .

Q : What is the website where we can look up our property tax information ?

A : For Oahu real estate, one option is, the website for the Honolulu Department of Budget and Fiscal Services' Real Property Assessment Division. Click on "property records search " and then follow the instructions from there.

Auwe There is too much anti ­social behavior taking hold—little stuff like no aloha in traffic, but also big stuff like stealing and other crimes. I don't have an anti-burglary system that lets me constantly monitor my house on my phone, and what's the use anyway ? Even with video they get away with it. Auwe.—A reader Mahalo Some students from Kaneohe's King Intermediate School deserve recognition for their gentlemanly behavior. My wife and I, senior citizens, went to Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Kaneohe to take advantage of the recent free wings offer. Entering, the restaurant's foyer was filled, predominantly with young gentlemen wearing King Intermediate shirts. Upon seeing us, they immediately stepped aside, pointing for us to go to the front of their very long line. We declined, saying we'd wait our turn. So, then, several students brought us a menu, offered suggestions and repeated their offer for us to move to the front of the line. Needless to say, we were impressed by the aloha of these intermediate school students. We thought it deserving of recognition, of them and the mentors who obviously play /played a role in their education and upbringing. Mahalo.—Barbara and Paul, Kaneohe