Kokomo woman sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for embezzling $400K

Mar. 19—A Kokomo woman was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than $400,000 from her employer.

Judge James R. Sweeney II of the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana sentenced Bethany Olmsted, 43, to 21 months in prison Friday. He recommended to the Bureau of Prisons that Olmsted be held at a facility as close to Kokomo as possible and at the lowest security level deemed appropriate.

The sentence comes a few months after Olmsted pled guilty to five counts of wire fraud when it was discovered by law enforcement and her former employer she wrote more than 500 fraudulent checks to herself totaling approximately $413,000.

According to court documents, Olmsted worked as the controller for Lorentson Manufacturing, a local plastic mold manufacturing company. As such, she managed the bookkeeping, tax reporting, accounts payable and receivable and day-to-day finances of not only the company but of the owner of the company's five LLCs that invested in real estate.

Starting around November 2018, Olmsted began writing checks payable to herself using the bank accounts of the LLCs. According to court documents, she would disguise the checks in the company's accounting software as legitimate business expenses and would also transfer money from the main company's bank account to the accounts of the LLCs.

According to investigators, the scheme went on for approximately three years. Olmsted would use the money to "live a life of luxury," according to federal investigators, spending the money on hundreds of thousands of dollars on jewelry, fine dining, spa treatments, trips and clothing.

In September 2021, after being notified by law enforcement of Olmsted's activities, a fellow employee confronted her. Olmsted admitted to stealing money but said it was just from the LLCs and that she did not conceal her theft in the company books.

The employee, who told Olmsted he loved her "like a sister," decided to keep her employed with the company and hoped to keep the situation "between us."

According to court documents, on Nov. 21, 2021, the company's owner met with Olmsted because they found out she had lied in the previous conversation and that she did steal money from the company and not just the LLCs.

The owner, according to court documents, told Olmsted she would be fired but could remain on for four months to train her replacement and to give her time to find a new job. The owner also offered to give Olmsted a good referral if asked.

By April 5, 2022, though, the owner had learned Olmsted had lied on the company's account software, had lost all good faith in her and told Olmsted "what you have done to me and my family is completely unforgiveable."

Federal charges were filed against Olmsted last November. She immediately reached a plea agreement and pled guilty to five counts of wire fraud.

As part of the plea agreement, Olmsted agreed to pay the $413,531.98 back as restitution.

Given the amount of money stolen and the lack of Olmsted's criminal history, federal sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence of between 21 and 27 months.

In a sentence memorandum filed by Adam Eakman, an assistant attorney general for the South District of Indiana, Eakman argues that Olmsted's actions betrayed the trust of an employer who treated her like family and were motivated by "nothing more than greed" since Olmsted already lived a life as a "comfortable, upper-middle class" citizen.

"She did not use this money to pay hospital bills or college tuition for her son," Eakman wrote. "She spent the money on clothes for herself, dinners out, and other expenses that can only be described as needless indulgences."

In a letter to the judge, Olmsted apologized for her actions and said she undertook several sessions of therapy to find out why she did what she did.

"I know I have disappointed my family," Olmsted wrote in her letter. "Telling them, especially my son, what I had done was the hardest thing I have done and it broke my heart. I realize that I was extremely selfish. ... My therapist would always close out my sessions saying that I am not a bad person, I just did a ba(d) thing. I hope you see that too."

