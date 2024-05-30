Kokomo native graduates from ISP Academy

May 30—This month, six probationary troopers, including a Kokomo native, graduated from the 85th Indiana State Police Academy Lateral Class.

Three of those probationary troopers are being assigned to the Indiana State Police Peru Post and will begin their next phase of training, which includes a two-month field training period while riding with veteran troopers. Upon successful completion of field training, the troopers will be assigned a state patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol.

The officers have completed over 800 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal and traffic law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder and other general law enforcement-related training.

* Probationary Trooper Brock Green is a native of Kokomo and a graduate of Maconaquah High School. He spent four years as a Kokomo police officer. Green resides in Howard County and will primarily work in Grant County.

* Probationary Trooper Joshua Lohse is a native of Manhattan, Kansas, and a Rock Creek High School graduate. Lohse also served in the U.S. Navy for four years, spent three years with the Washington State Patrol and two years as a Kokomo police officer. Lohse resides in Miami County, where he will primarily work.

* Probationary Trooper Kyle Lafferty is a native of Wabash and a 2008 graduate of Wabash High School. After high school, Lafferty served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years and spent eight years as a Wabash police officer with the rank of sergeant. Lafferty resides in Wabash County and will primarily work in Grant County.