Kokomo Musicale to hold presentation Sunday

Mar. 16—In honor of the 120th celebration of Kokomo Musicale, at Sunday's meeting, which will also celebrate Past Presidents Day, Robin Ligon Williams will offer a presentation about her mother, Judith Kay Ligon.

Judith Kay Ligon was a member of Kokomo Musicale when it was called Kokomo Morning Musicale before she left to study opera at Indiana University Bloomington. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1961, according to Robin Ligon Williams, and went on to have a career in the arts in New York City.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 3401 S. Dixon Road in Kokomo.

In addition, this is also the Past Presidents Scholarship Competition in which Howard County high school students will compete for The Kathaleen Graham Scholarship, the Anne Walsh Scholarship and the Joan Knolinski Scholarship, all of which are $600; and the Tri Kappa Award, which is $500.

For more information on the event, contact Ruth Lawson at 765-461-7668 or David Britton at 765-453-1121. For details about the Tri Kappa Award, contact Liz Harper at 765-271-3566.