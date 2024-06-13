Kokomo moves closer to allowing carrying alcohol outside

Kokomo could soon join other Indiana municipalities in allowing those 21-years-old and older to purchase alcoholic beverages and carry them outside around downtown.

The Kokomo City Council on Monday unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance establishing a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA. The ordinance will have a second and final reading at the City Council’s next meeting at 6 p.m. June 24.

If approved by the City Council on second reading, the proposal must then also receive approval from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

The city’s proposed DORA district would allow patrons of downtown bars and restaurants to purchase alcoholic beverages at one establishment and then carry them outside around downtown or to other businesses that choose to participate in the DORA.

City officials say the DORA will promote economic development downtown and hopefully attract more patrons to the area. Several other municipalities in Indiana have already approved a DORA, including Fort Wayne, Yorktown, Logansport and more.

So far, four downtown businesses have applied to be designated permittees in the DORA district, including The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St.; Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St.; Oscar’s Pizza, 515 N. Buckeye; and Whyte Horse Winery & Bistro, 223 N. Main St.

Any additional business wanting to be a permittee — a business that has a permanent liquor license and operates a retail establishment in the DORA — must apply and receive approval from both the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety and the ATC.

Dora yes and no signs.jpg

Approved permittees must, according to the ordinance, have a sign posted within their business indicating they are participating in the DORA. A design for the sign is provided by the city, but businesses will have to pay for manufacturing of the signs themselves.

Businesses that don’t serve alcohol but are in the boundaries of the DORA district may post signs within their business indicating whether DORA drinks are or are not welcome.

Individuals or businesses with a catering license or a temporary alcohol permit can apply and must be approved by the city and ATC to be vendors and will only be able to sell alcohol during special events or festivals in the DORA district.

The boundaries for the DORA generally follow from Kokomo Municipal Stadium to the southeast, the riverwalk concert venue and The Foxes Trail to the south, Foster Park to the southwest and then up through to the heart of downtown to the north to Sun King Brewery, Oscar’s Pizza and other Buckeye Street businesses.

Dora District boundries.jpg

If the DORA is approved, the city will erect signs around the boundary of the DORA district to let people know when they are entering and exiting the district.

The DORA will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Foster Park is the sole exception. DORA hours for the city park will be 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.

The seasonal DORA in Foster Park will allow patrons of the park to enjoy alcoholic beverages in the public park, including during summer concerts, Haynes Apperson Festival and other events without the “beer garden” restrictions previously implemented at events and summer concerts.

Dora entrance sign.jpg

People will also be able to bring alcohol in the park during non-event days, such as a standard Tuesday afternoon.

Wes Reed, city development director, said the city originally wanted the DORA district in Foster Park limited to concert events, but that idea was nixed by the ATC. The state agency did allow for a “seasonal” DORA, though.

According to the ordinance, the city is in the process of adding additional trash bins within the DORA district.

DORA cups

Open container alcohol that may be consumed in the DORA must be in non-breakable containers such as plastic bottles, plastic cups, cans or paper cups and include a DORA logo on them.

One exception is a permitee’s outdoor seating area. A glass container is allowed there, but it can’t be carried out of the seating area.

Businesses will have to purchase the cups from their own chosen manufacturer; the logo will be provided by the city.

People in the DORA district are allowed to leave a designated permittee’s business with no more than two open alcoholic beverages.

Cups for beer or flavored malt beverages are capped at 16 ounces; wine, cider or premixed cocktails to 12 ounces; and liquor or a liquor-based cocktail up to two ounces of liquor and 10 ounces of chaser.

Alcohol purchased outside the DORA district may not be consumed outside in public areas of the DORA.

If you have any additional questions or want more information, visit cityofkokomo.org/residents/_dora.php or email or call the city’s Development Department at Development@cityofkokomo.org and 765-456-7375.