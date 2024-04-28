Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore endorses Crouch for governor

Apr. 28—Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore is throwing his weight behind Suzanne Crouch for governor.

In a statement, the Republican said he was "excited" to endorse Crouch because of her history in working with local officials as the state's lieutenant governor.

"Through her long history of public service at all levels of local and state government, Suzanne has proven to me that she has the extensive knowledge and experience to keep working for the betterment of citizens across Indiana," Moore said. "Suzanne has also demonstrated a genuine interest in the needs of municipal governments and their constituents by frequently meeting with local officials to discuss their needs. And her deep passion for those experiencing the challenges of mental health issues and drug addictions positions her to best pursue the initiatives individuals and communities need to address these delicate situations."

Moore joins Indiana Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo; State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo; Howard County Commissioner Jack Dodd, R-District 2; and Craig Dunn, former Howard County GOP chairman, as local elected officials to endorse Crouch. They join more than 170 other past and present elected officials in Indiana to endorse Crouch. In addition, Crouch has been endorsed by the Indiana Right To Life PAC and by Carpenters Local 1005. She also received an "A" rating from the NRA.

Crouch is running in a crowded Republican primary. Other candidates vying for the Republican nomination are U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, business owner Eric Doden, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.