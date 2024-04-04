Kokomo mayor to take part in panel at IU Bloomington

Apr. 4—Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore will be headed to Bloomington on Friday to speak as part of a panel discussion.

The mayor, according to a city press release, has been asked to take part in a panel discussion at Indiana University's Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies on Friday as part of the America's Role in the World Conference.

Moore will speak between 12:50-2:05 p.m.

The annual nonpartisan event brings together diplomats, journalists, politicians and scholars to offer insight on critical global affairs topics.

Moore will take part in "Indiana and the World: Making the Local Global."

"I am honored to be asked to participate on this distinguished panel," Moore said in a statement. "I look forward to the opportunity to share Kokomo's recent story about how we are quickly becoming a greater part of the global market with the arrival of StarPlus Energy and other international companies."

Moore will be joined on the panel by John Fernandez, former mayor of Bloomington; David Rosenberg, Indiana Secretary of Commerce; and Vanessa Sanders, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The panel will be moderated by Blair Milo, founding director of the Sagamore Institute Center for Talent & Opportunity.

More more information about the conference, including livestreaming the day of the event, go to https://hls.indiana.edu/arw/index.html.