Kokomo man killed in Miami Co crash

Mar. 26—BUNKER HILL — Police say a Kokomo man was killed after a crash Monday evening near the Bunker Hill Dragstrip.

According to preliminary investigation as highlighted in an Indiana State Police media release, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday near 150 West and 900 South in Miami County.

According to investigators, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz — driven by 31-year-old Kokomo resident Aaron Martin — was traveling northbound on 150 West and approaching 900 South.

Police say evidence indicates Martin's vehicle then continued northbound and into the intersection of 900 South, where it struck a 2013 GMC Sierra on the driver's side, the release stated.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miami County Coroner's Office.

Police say two juvenile passengers inside Martin's vehicle were also transported from the scene by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, and their conditions are currently unknown.

Investigators also note the driver of the GMC, 64-year-old Dewayne Parks of Bunker Hill, and two other passengers in Parks' vehicle were all transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and investigators do not anticipate releasing any additional information.

However, police did indicate they believe alcohol or narcotics played a role in the crash, per the release.

ISP, the Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Bunker Hill Town Marshal were the initial agencies on scene.

They were assisted by the ISP Crash Reconstruction Team, Grissom Fire Department, Pipe Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Galveston Medic 1, Lutheran EMS, Lutheran Air, the Miami County Coroner and North End Towing.