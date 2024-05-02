Kokomo man convicted for dealing fentanyl following jury trial

May 1—A Kokomo man was convicted for Dealing in a Narcotic Drug at a jury trial in Cass Circuit Court, according to a press release. The jury also found him guilty of being an habitual offender following further presented evidence after the conviction.

In the trial, the jury heard evidence that in May and June of 2023, 24-year-old Vashawn Rose conspired with his sister Jesse Rose and Dreyton Cameron, both also from Kokomo, to deliver fentanyl pills. On June 7, the three sold a quantity of fentanyl pills to an undercover officer of the Indiana State Police at a gas station in Galveston. Video recordings of the exchange and text messages between the defendant and the undercover officer were introduced into evidence.

In the second phase of the trial, documents and testimony established that Rose had prior unrelated felony convictions for dealing marijuana and unlawful possession of a legend drug, the press release says.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Rose, who had posted bond and failed to appear for the trial. Jesse Rose and Cameron had each previously plead guilty to dealing fentanyl and had agreed to testify against Vashawn Rose, but neither were called as witnesses.

Deputy Prosecutor Lisa Kempf argued that this case was about the defendant's decisions and actions. She urged the jury to focus on the evidence in its deliberations, according to the release.

"We're grateful for the hard work of the Cass County Drug Task Force and ISP in securing this conviction," Prosecutor Noah Schafer said on the case in the press release. "Cass County is not immune to the epidemic of fentanyl poisoning our country, but this conviction sends a strong message that dealers should do business elsewhere."

Rose is scheduled for sentencing on May 23 before the Honorable Stephen Roger Kitts, who presided over the case in Cass Circuit Court.