Kokomo man arrested in SWAT standoff

Mar. 5—PERU — A Kokomo man whom police say escaped house arrest in Howard County and then barricaded himself inside a Miami County residence is now facing several charges related to the incident.

Investigators say Michael L. Shepard, 37, was arrested Sunday morning on preliminary charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm, a level 5 felony; pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony; criminal confinement, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; interfering with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of East Second Street in Peru in reference to a possible hostage situation involving a male subject — later identified as Shepard.

According to investigators, a female and a child were able to exit the residence safely while first responders were on scene, but Shepard reportedly refused to follow commands and remained barricaded inside the structure, the release noted.

After learning Shepard was allegedly armed and dangerous, the ISP North SWAT Team and crisis negotiators were called in to resolve the situation, per the release.

Officers were eventually able to obtain a search warrant for the residence, and a member of the SWAT team — along with a K-9 — were able to assist in apprehending Shepard.

Shepard was transported to an area hospital and later to the Miami County Jail, where he is being held without bond, court records indicate.

During a subsequent search of the residence, investigators state they also located a firearm and suspected drug paraphernalia.

An initial hearing in the case against Shepard is pending.