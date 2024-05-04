Kokomo man arrested in connection with fatal 2023 crash

May 4—PERU — Police say a Kokomo man involved in an October 2023 crash that killed an 84-year-old Bunker Hill woman had drugs in his system at the time the incident occurred.

Travis Witt, 51, is now facing charges of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled I or II substance, a level 4 felony, and reckless driving, a level 5 felony, per arrest records, and he's being held at the Miami County Jail on $30,000 bond, with 10%.

His charges stem from a crash that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Oct. 23, 2023, police reports stated at the time.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Witt told investigators he was reportedly driving northbound on U.S. 31 and approaching Indiana 218.

That's when Witt allegedly struck a vehicle driven by 84-year-old Audrey Boyer, who was turning left onto U.S. 31 from Indiana 218, per the affidavit.

Boyer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miami County Coroner's Office, and investigators say Witt was transported via medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital with minor injuries.

While at the hospital, investigators say Witt also submitted to a blood draw.

In an interview with police shortly after the crash occurred, Witt reportedly stated he was "maintaining the speed of traffic" and reportedly didn't see Boyer's vehicle until she was "directly in front of him," court documents allege.

Witt also told police he was unable to stop his vehicle in time to avoid colliding with Boyer.

But during further investigation into the crash, law enforcement officers were able to obtain a download of the Crash Data Retrieval system in Witt's vehicle.

That download, per the affidavit, revealed Witt's vehicle was reportedly traveling 99 mph just five seconds prior to colliding with Boyer, and it was still traveling 96 mph at the time of impact.

Police also discovered video of the incident from a local business, which reportedly showed Witt's vehicle driving at a "visibly high rate of speed" moments before colliding with Boyer's vehicle, court documents noted.

About a month after the crash occurred, police conducted another interview with Witt at the Indiana State Police Peru Post.

During that interview, according to court documents, Witt reportedly told investigators he believed he was "driving slightly faster than the rest of traffic," but he believed his speed was still around 65 mph.

Witt added — like in his first police interview — that he didn't see Boyer's vehicle until it was too late to stop, the affidavit alleged.

In December 2023, investigators were given the results of Witt's blood draw.

Those results reportedly showed that Witt had Delta-9 Carboxy THC and Delta-9 THC present in his system when the crash occurred, per court documents.