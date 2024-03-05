Kokomo High School students present IB projects

Mar. 5—Earlier this school year, Madison Armstrong noticed something.

The recycling bins around Kokomo High School were nowhere to be found.

It got her wondering what happened. Turns out, Kokomo School Corporation lost its funding source, but another grant was eventually secured.

Armstrong's teacher nudged her toward recycling when it came time to decide on a project for the Middle Years Program Showcase.

"I really want to make a difference in my community," Armstrong said. "That's something I've always felt."

The project, for sophomores, is the culmination of learning and work International Baccalaureate students started in sixth grade.

Armstrong came up with the idea to collect bottle caps and turn them into benches. Partnering with the high school's environmental club, Armstrong put together a contest for first-period classes. The class that brought in the most bottle caps won doughnuts.

Her project required her to communicate not only with students but with school administrators and the ABC (A Bench for Caps) Promise Program.

"I learned how to communicate with adults and higher ups," Armstrong said.

She also got a lot of bottle caps. They must be sorted and cleaned before being sent off to be made into a bench. There's a room at KHS that has a large pile of bottle caps.

"If you have waste, why not try to dispose of it properly?" Armstrong said.

The project was also a learning moment in that things don't always come together in the desired amount of time. While Armstrong collected enough caps, it won't be until summer before the first one likely gets made.

The benches will be placed at KHS.

The IB project is also meant to prepare students for the second half of their high school career, whether it's continuing with the IB program, Advanced Placement classes or a little bit of everything.

Students pretty much have free reign when it comes to picking a topic.

Some took the opportunity to learn something new.

Grace Lake was one of those students. She presented her project about learning how to sew while wearing a handmade dress.

Lake said the most challenging parts of the project was learning the terminology and working with vague schematics.

"It was really interesting to learn the techniques and skills," she said.

Lake drew inspiration from her grandmother, who used to sew. She intends to keep at it and is making another dress.

If you walked by Ethan Lytle, he could give you some advice on trading stocks, like deciding on a trading app and simple terms. He recommends Fidelity.

"It makes it really simple," he said. "It puts everything into easy words."

It's also good practice to determine a strategy before trading stocks. One should consider what stocks they want to trade, if they want to pick a sector or just what's high or low on a given day, according to Lytle.

Lytle's dad and grandfather traded stocks, and so did his brother, who got started at 20 years old.

"If he did well at 20, I can do better at 16," Lytle said. "He was doing really well. It kind of goes back to sibling rivalry."

Students Trevor Nelson and Kyle Kewley tried their hand at cooking for their projects.

Cooking is sure to draw students — projects are displayed in the high school library — for the free food.

Nelson offered up pretzels (they were gone quick) and chicken cooked in butter and ranch. Both were hits.

Kewley had snickerdoodle pieces but said he enjoyed making lava cakes the most. His recommendation: use semi-sweet chocolate chips and a little more butter.

Other students followed a passion for their project.

Movisha Servai has been to Disney theme parks more times than she can count. A project following the first 100 years of Disney was right up her alley.

Her favorite Disney period was the 1980s through the '90s.

"That's when they were releasing movie after movie," Servai said.

Servai has big Disney dreams. She wants to work for Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development. The people who work for this side of the Disney company are called Imagineers. They design the theme parks.

"They're basically the idea people," Servai.

She also has her eyes on a college program where one can work at Disney while going to school.

As for what she'd add to theme parks, Servai would like to see more Marvel attractions.

"I feel that we don't have enough of that, other than in California," she said.

Tre Morgan and Caleb Taflinger used the sports they play as the basis for their projects.

Morgan looked at perfecting the golf swing with the aid of a swing trainer. The one he used managed to cut his score in half, compared to when he started playing in eighth grade.

The lessons he's learned are applicable to any golfer: don't watch YouTube videos and have a good attitude.

Taflinger used his project to learn how to hit a kick serve.

The kick serve, when hit correctly, has top spin and the ball will kick up when it hits the court. It's also hit with a little bit of side spin. Hitting the bottom part of the ball gives it the desired movement, but it's easier said than done.

"That's what makes it hard," Taflinger said. "All the professionals have it."

The project was the opportunity to add a serve to his repertoire.

"I didn't really know how to hit it, and it wasn't an advantage at all," Taflinger said.

Now, he'll have something new to break out next tennis season.

