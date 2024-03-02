Kokomo Handbell Festival returns for 40th year

Mar. 2—Piano chords rang out across the pews of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Thursday. Marching toward a U-shaped row of tables, members of the church chimed handbells to weave a melody through the piano chords.

The group represented one of seven churches that will perform at Kokomo's 40th annual Handbell Festival on Saturday.

The handbell choir had been practicing for months and were trying to make last minute tweaks during the Thursday rehearsal. The performers needed to get as close to a perfect performance as possible — the seven churches, as well as a nonreligious handbell choir from Indianapolis, will have to play in unison without rehearsing together.

Jumping into an instrumental rendition of the hymn "Glorious Things of Thee are Spoken," some performers rapidly etched notes on sheet music to prevent future mistakes.

Some bells — the ones that play lower-pitched notes — had mouths the size of dinner plates. The largest bell weighed 15 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 18 1/2 inches at its widest point.

Alternatively, the highest pitched bell, an eighth octave C, weighed 8 ounces and measured 2 1/2 inches.

Some cost more than $3,000.

Jennifer Kasey, who plays the fourth octave B and fifth octave C (the two notes that sit in the center of most pianos), said there were challenges to playing in a handbell choir.

While most instrumentalists have a wide range of notes, handbell musicians in the choir had just two or three they could control. So, if music calls for a gradual increase or decrease of volume, they would have to base their single note on the volume of whoever played the last note.

The same goes for speeding up or slowing down.

Kasey started with chimes (cheaper and quieter bells) in the fourth grade. She's since lost count of how many handbell festivals she's participated in. She's been playing next to the same person for years, though, and they have certain gestures to help one another hit their notes.

The musician partially credited Susie Killingbeck and Lloyd Swartzendruber, the church's musical directors, for her long-standing interest in handbells.

"I also like how unique it is in the musical sphere as far as you are all contributing to one instrument, instead of you all contributing your own instrument to one song," Kasey said.

Earlier in the day, Killingbeck and Swartzendruber met at Killingbeck's house to reminisce over the past 40 years.

Four churches participated in the festival's first year. Grace United Methodist Church, The ConneXion Church (which was called St. Luke's at the time) and Judson Baptist Church were the other participants.

"In 1984, we decided that there were reasons to get together. ... Handbells were just beginning to really be known at that period of time," Swartzendruber said. He later explained, "Anyone can learn to play, anyone can participate. You don't have to be a singer, you don't have to have years of experience playing a clarinet to be a part of the ensemble."

"This festival originated in 1984 with a three fold purpose," Killingbeck added. "The intent is to unite Kokomo handbell ringers in fun and fellowship, to encourage interest and ability in handbell ringing and to praise our Lord."

They pointed out the weekend performance shouldn't be marketed as a concert. It's a church worship service.

Over the years, more and more churches purchased handbells. Swartzendruber counted 15 total churches that participated in the festival over the decades.

At its peak, the festival had 11 churches (a total of 20 choirs) for one performance. It isn't rare for other musicians to find a spot at the festival, either. For example, this year's performance will feature a brass quintet and a flutist.

The festival was held at St. Luke's around its heyday. Although the church was fairly large, the first few rows of pews had to be unbolted and carried out of the sanctuary to accommodate all the musicians. It had to be moved to high school auditoriums after a few years.

As a special celebration for reaching 40 years of local handbell festivals, Swartzendruber plans on covering a display with the names of each performer who appeared over the years.

Additionally, each of the songs that will be featured at the service have been selected from previous festival setlists.

