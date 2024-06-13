Kokomo couple arrested after pursuit, crash in Missouri

Authorities say a Kokomo couple with active warrants relating to a 2012 robbery was captured this week in Missouri after crashing their vehicle during a police pursuit.

According to court records, Christopher Voiles and Victoria Voiles were originally arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the 2012 incident.

The couple ultimately took plea deals in the case, court records indicate, and they were both sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in 2018.

The following year, court records indicate the Voiles had their respective sentences modified and were released from prison, though they were due back in Howard Circuit Court for a restitution hearing on May 29.

But when they didn’t show up, a warrant was issued for their arrests, per court documents.

Then, earlier this week, police near New Bloomfield, Missouri, encountered a vehicle they determined to be driven by the Voiles, according to a Facebook post from the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also discovered the vehicle the Voiles were driving was also allegedly linked to a burglary at a church earlier this month in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

According to the post, law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

And though the pair initially stopped, police say they ultimately sped away and led deputies on a pursuit across multiple cities.

According to the CCSO, the police pursuit ended when the Voiles struck a Missouri State Highway patrol car and two other vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and law enforcement said the couple was taken into custody without further incident.

The couple is currently in jail in Missouri while awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

It was approximately 2 a.m. March 26, 2012, when Kokomo police dispatch received a 911 call from the Village Pantry located at 1515 W. Lincoln Road, according to a Kokomo Police Department press release at the time.

Upon arrival, officers located the store’s clerk, a 50-year-old Kokomo male, who had reportedly suffered from a gunshot wound to his face.

He was transported to a local hospital then flown via medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Over the next few years, KPD investigators continued to investigate new leads in the case, but no arrests were made.

Then, in December 2017, investigators received an anonymous tip.

That newest lead, according to authorities, led investigators to issue a warrant for the Voiles’ arrests.

A month later, KPD officers were notified by Kansas State Police in Lawrence, Kansas, that the couple was in custody in their jurisdiction.

In that case, just like in Missouri, officials in Kansas told local authorities they apprehended the Voiles following a vehicle pursuit and subsequent crash.

The Voiles were taken to the Douglas County Jail in Lawrence, Kansas, and eventually extradited back to Howard County.

It’s unclear what new charges, if any, the Voiles will face for the incident in Missouri.

Authorities also did not indicate when the pair is expected to be transported back to Howard County.