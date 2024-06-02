KOIN 6 News awarded 2 Emmys for coverage in 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News earned 2 Emmys at the Northwest Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday night for its hard news reporting about the drug crisis facing Portland, as well as a charming pest control advertisement.

Jeff Gianola and photojournalist Jacob Jenkins earned an Emmy for their hard news reporting in Anatomy of a Portland drug crisis.

Then in the category of non-news promotion, producers Nathaniel Hartwig and Derek Lyon, as well as writer/producer Neil Norman-Sparks won an Emmy for a TV spot for Eco Care Pest Control centering on a group of animated spiders.

The Northwest Regional Emmy Awards were held Saturday night in Seattle and recognizes broadcast excellence in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington state.

