Kohl's Cash endures as Milwaukee's hottest deal

If you pay what’s on the price tag at Kohl’s, you’re missing out on Milwaukee’s hottest deal.

Kohl’s Cash speaks to our state’s thriftiness. We’re proud penny-pinchers. We’re bargain-hunters. We’re pained when we pay full price.

Former Gov. Scott Walker touted his savvy use of Kohl’s Cash on the campaign trail. During a 2015 stop in Vermont during his failed presidential run, Walker said he used Kohl’s Cash to buy the sweater he wore on the trail that day. Kohl’s Cash cut his cost down to just $1 (PolitiFact Wisconsin checked and rated the claim True).

Launched in 2004, the coupons are a way Kohl’s rewards its customers. Drop some dollars during a promotional event period and the cashier will slip you a stack of those green paper slips, typically $10 for every $50 spent.

One of Wisconsin’s largest employers, the department store is known for its deep discounts and long history of loyal customers.

Polish immigrant Maxwell Kohl founded Kohl’s in 1927 as a corner grocery store. He was 26. The store went on to become a successful chain in the Milwaukee area and branched out in 1962 with its first department store. Kohl and his sons, including the late former Sen. Herb Kohl, ran the company until 1972.

In the age of Amazon, it’s a tough time to be a department store. Kohl’s keeps trying new things but its cash coupons continue.

