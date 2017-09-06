Kohli, Pandey steer India to T20 win over Sri Lanka

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Captain Virat Kohli scored 82 off 54 balls and Manish Pandey struck an unbeaten maiden half-century to propel India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their only Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka made 170-7 in its 20 overs. India reached 174-3 after Kohli shared 119 runs for the third wicket with Pandey, who hit a boundary to get the winning runs and his half-century with four deliveries to spare.

The pair came together when India was two wickets down for 42 runs.

Kohli hit seven boundaries and a six. Pandey was unbeaten on 51 in 36 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six.