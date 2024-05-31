Kohberger case slowly moving forward

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The case against accused killer Bryan Kohberger is slowly moving forward as there was another pre-trial hearing Thursday in Idaho. It’s just one of several so far.

It’s been about a year and a half since Bryan Kohberger was arrested from a Chestnuthill Township community, accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

Monroe County native, Bryan Kohberger, is facing four murder charges for the stabbing deaths of the students back in November of 2022.

Thursday’s pre-trial hearing was just one of many, it focused on DNA evidence as well as surveillance video and cell phone data that led to Kohberger’s arrest.

55 employees laid off in Susquehanna County

Kohberger’s lawyers are asking to see that evidence to help prepare their defense but claim the prosecution isn’t turning over all of the evidence.

The state denies those claims, but this latest request has slowed down the progression of the case.

Something that Monroe County locals believe is delaying the healing process for the families involved and the Pocono community.

“They want their loved ones to get justice and I believe that with the delays, sure it kind of really deepens the grief of not knowing. Hopefully the community will heal and get back to where we were. A really wonderful community as it is,” said Jerry Kellingbeck from Effort.

If Kohberger is convicted, prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.