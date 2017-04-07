Koenigsegg Is Working With a Chinese Automaker On an Electric Supercar Concept

From Road & Track

Everything Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg does is interesting, from its own nutty hypercars to its new collaboration with Spyker. Last year, Koenigsegg teamed up with Chinese automaker Qoros to install one of its cam-free Freevalve engines in a prototype car, but now, their partnership is extending. According to Car News China, Koenigsegg and Qoros are teaming up to debut an electric supercar concept at this month's Shanghai Auto Show.

View photos Photo credit: Qoros More

Dubbed either the "Super EV" or "9 QletriQ" depending on whose reports you believe, Car News China says this concept is a four-seat fastback built around a carbon-fiber monocoque. This concept is said to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 3.0 seconds and will have a 310-mile range. Unfortunately, those are the only concrete specifications that have been reported thus far.

View photos Photo credit: Qoros More

So, we probably won't find out much more about this car until it makes its official debut later this month in Shanghai. While it's unclear if such a car would ever reach production, much less the US, it's still quite interesting. It suggests that Koenigsegg tech could eventually filter its way down to a production electric vehicle, which would be undeniably cool.

via Motor1

You Might Also Like