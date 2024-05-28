Kodiak woman found dead after house fire

May 28—Fire crews in Kodiak responding to a house fire early Sunday morning found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home, Alaska State Troopers said.

The Kodiak Fire Department was called to the residence on Benny Benson Drive around 1 a.m., troopers said. Firefighters found Olga Malutin inside the building, and she was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, they said.

A deputy fire marshal investigated the scene and determined an overloaded power strip in the bedroom probably caused the fire, troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said. Malutin's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, they said.