Kobe: a star in the making

Mar. 3—With a drive for the ball, a high vertical leap and a connection to the number 24, Kobe might become another legend.

But this Kobe is a 16-month-old black Lab. The high-energy, intelligent and lovable pup will be the new drug detection dog for the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office to sniff out narcotics in the community and at the county jail. Kobe is named after the famous basketball star, the late Kobe Bryant, and will also share his jersey number, 24, as his call number.

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher said he's excited to have the K-9 unit going again, thanks to the Nez Perce County Commissioners allowing the funding for the program. The sheriff's office has been without a drug-detection K-9 for about a year. Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Mike Rigney said becoming a K-9 handler is a big commitment and helps the sheriff's office be proactive about drug enforcement in the community.

"It's a nice, friendly resource and a reminder that we have resources out there to combat the drug problems that we have in the community," Rigney said.

Nez Perce County Cpl. Tyler Bollman got Kobe on Feb. 20 from Pacific Coast K9 in Custer, Wash. The cost of the dog was about $6,000 and there are additional costs for the training of the dog and the handler.

"Right now he has zero training, so he's just an excited lab," Bollman said.

As a basketball fan, Kobe's name is one of the reasons Bollman was drawn to him, but there were others. Bollman saw that Kobe has the right personality: He is personable and sweet, introducing himself to the people in the room, and has a lot of intelligence and drive.

While all those characteristics made him a good drug-detection and law enforcement dog, there was a connection that made Kobe the perfect fit for Bollman.

"Him and I kinda bonded," Bollman said. "His personality seems to match mine, kinda relaxed a little bit, but when it's time to play, when it's time to go, he's ready to do that."

Kobe's main focus is on his favorite toy: his ball. Even when Bollman has it stashed away in his pocket, Kobe knows where it is and will boop the hidden ball with his nose.

"It's all he wants to do, doesn't matter how tired he gets, he just wants to run after that ball," Bollman said.

Kobe isn't the only one who's excited to get going; Bollman is ready to start working the new job. Drug enforcement has been a focus of his law enforcement career, so he wanted to become a K-9 officer to help curb the drug issues in Nez Perce County.

"I think (Kobe's) just another tool and another way for not just me, but everybody in the department to find more illegal activity and get more drugs off the streets here in Nez Perce County."

He worked for the Lewiston Police Department for three years and worked some with Marta, the city's K-9 dog at the time. In his 3 1/2 years at the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, he worked some with the former K-9 Ikar

"Working with Ikar, that's what got me into this, like, 'This is what I want to do,' " Bollman said.

It's not just the job that will be new for Bollman, but he hasn't done any animal training either.

"I'm brand new at this so that's kinda making me a little nervous for how it's going to be, but I'm excited about it and I think he and I will do a really good job together," Bollman said.

Bollman and Kobe will begin their training this month in Lewiston with Lewis County's Jason Davis. The Lewiston Police Department will also have an officer going through the training with Bollman, which he likes so he won't be going through the process alone.

Once Kobe's training is complete in April, he will be able to detect marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. There is no certification for dogs to detect fentanyl in Idaho, but once that training becomes available, Bollman and Kobe will add it to their list.

Bollman is grateful to have local K-9 resources like Davis and Lewiston police Sgt. Chris Reese, who has been a K-9 handler for 15 years.

"When Kobe was first at home with me, I think I texted Reese almost every day like, 'What do I do about this?' 'What do I do about this?'" Bollman said.

As they prepare for training, Kobe and Bollman are adjusting to being constant companions. Kobe lives with Bollman, who takes him for walks four times a day and goes to play with his ball at the park. At home, he has his own kennel and his own food, different from Bollman's other dog, and other needs that Bollman is learning about.

"It's a pet that's at the house, but he's not only just our house pet," Bollman said about having a working dog at home.

At the sheriff's office, having a dog has improved Bollman's popularity.

"He's definitely made me more likable because he's around me," Bollman said. "Everybody wants to play with him and pet him. He's got a good attitude for it."

Kobe will also be a friendly, furry face out in the community and will make appearances at schools, rodeos and other events the sheriff's office attends.

"Everybody loves dogs," Bollman said.

