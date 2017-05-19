Kobe Bryant dishes an assist to test-weary high schoolers

FILE - In this June 9, 2016, file photo, retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant poses at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams in Los Angeles. Bryant came through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by retweeting one student's request on May 18, 2017, to get them out of a final exam. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kobe Bryant has come through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by getting them out of a final exam.

William Pate told the retired NBA superstar on Twitter that if Bryant gave him a retweet, the students wouldn't have to take a final exam.

Pate included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant came through on Thursday, quoting Pate's request and adding a note , "Hope you have an A in this class."

Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.