Kobach, Schwab pursue alleged signature forgeries on No Labels party petitions

Attorney General Kris Kobach and Secretary of State Scott Schwab collaborated on an inquiry into alleged falsification of signatures on petitions designed to secure in Kansas official political party status of No Labels Kansas. Two suspects have been arrested in the case. (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says a second person was arrested for allegedly forging signatures on petitions relied upon by the No Labels Kansas to gain official status as a political party in January.

Jamie Johnson, 47, of Dade City, Florida, was tracked down in Nebraska and taken into custody on 18 counts of election forgery and one count of election perjury. She is awaiting extradition from Nebraska to Johnson County District Court.

In February, George Andrews, also of Dade City, Florida, was arrested on 28 counts of election forgery and two counts of election perjury in a scheme to fraudulently deliver signatures of registered voters on petitions required under Kansas law to certify a political party.

“The people of Kansas deserve the most secure elections possible,” said Kobach, who served as the state’s chief elections officer before elected attorney general. “I am determined to prosecute election fraud to the fullest extent of the law. It doesn’t matter how far you run. We will drag you back to Kansas and prosecute you.”

Secretary of State Scott Schwab said his office was committed to following evidence of potential political crimes. On Monday, Schwab said he was confident county clerks would make certain voting in the primary and general elections in 2024 was fair and accurate.

“Kansas has strong laws to ensure the integrity of our elections, and this case demonstrates that the process works,” Schwab said.

Schwab’s office, which has no independent prosecutorial authority, reviewed information regarding the No Labels Kansas petition drive. Evidence of alleged criminal violations was forwarded by the secretary of state to the attorney general. Law enforcement agencies in Kansas and Nebraska have been involved in tracking down the suspects.

In January, the No Labels Party was formally recognized by the Kansas secretary of state’s office after party organizers collected signatures of qualified voters equal to 2% of total votes cast in the gubernatorial general election in November 2022. That granted the minor party an opportunity to place nominees on November ballots in the 2024 election cycle.

Signatures on party petitions in Kansas must be validated by county election clerks who submit results of the county-by-county name surveys to Schwab’s office.

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, director of ballot integrity for No Labels, told WIBW television in January that individuals gathering petition signatures said “it’s the easiest signature they’ve ever gotten” due to enthusiasm for emergence of third-party organizations.

“I’m on these calls with them,” Nixon said. “They’re explaining to me everybody is saying to them, ‘Thanks, why weren’t you here before?”

In addition to the state’s traditional Republican and Democratic parties, Kansas has three minor parties: Libertarian, No Labels Kansas and United Kansas.

