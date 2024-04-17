Knoxville police shoot a man at a gas station on Broadway

Knoxville police shot a man when they were responding to a disturbance at a gas station on Broadway on the city's north side, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department. The man is in critical condition.

The gas station is across the street from the Fountain City Duck Pond.

Police did not release other details about what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Police officers respond to a shooting at Exxon on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

