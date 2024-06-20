Knoxville police shoot and kill woman who ran toward them with a knife

Knoxville police shot and killed a woman who they say had a knife and was threatening to hurt herself and others, a Knoxville Police Department spokesman wrote in a news release.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Belle Terra Road on the west side of the city at about 7:30 a.m. today and the woman ran toward officers with a knife, spokesman Scott Erland said. Three officers shot toward her and she was struck multiples times. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation, as is standard protocol in police shootings. The TBI in a separate news release confirmed the woman was threatening to hurt herself and that she confronted officers with a knife.

"The three involved officers have been placed on routine administrative leave, and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal administrative investigation," Erland wrote.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police shoot and kill woman who ran toward them with knife