Knoxville Police Department identifies victim who was stabbed to death and arrests suspect

44-year-old Michelle Dresch died from a stabbing at a home on Oldham Avenue in Knoxville, and a suspect has been arrested.

Police were called to the home the morning of June 17 and found Dresch, who was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she died.

Police arrested Virgil Belin, 50, on a charge of first-degree murder. A KPD spokesperson said investigators believe Belin stabbed Dresch multiple times during a domestic fight. They say he fled before police arrived.

Officers arrested him June 18 in the woods near Broadway and Powers Street.

Keenan Thomas reports for the Knox News business growth and development team. You can reach him by email at keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville Police Department identifies stabbing victim, arrests suspect