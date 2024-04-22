Knoxville Police Department identifies the officer that shot and killed a man

Seth Beeler is the police officer who shot and killed a 41-year-old man at a Fountain City gas station last week, the Knoxville Police Department said in a news release. The man died later that night from his injuries.

A police spokesman said on April 17, the evening of the shooting on Broadway, that William Charles McBride Jr. was causing a disturbance and had a knife. The officer shot him at the station.

Beeler graduated from the KPD recruit academy in 2022, according to a news release. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard after a police shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the review of what happened.

