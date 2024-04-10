Knoxville police charge four in connection with death of 22-year-old woman

Police have charged four people in connection with the death of Danishka Sibaja Mejia, who was found dead earlier this month in a South Knoxville home.

At a Wednesday press conference, Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel called Mejia's death "truly a heinous crime," but said the department was still working to determine the cause of her death.

Latawyne Osborne, 39, of Knoxville, was booked on several charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, rape, arson and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $2 million, court records show.

Marquis Ellis, 20, of Knoxville, was booked on several charges, including first-degree murder, burglary, aggravated kidnapping, rape, arson and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $1 million, court records show.

Edward Wilson, 31, of Knoxville, was booked on several charges, including first-degree murder, burglary, aggravated kidnapping, arson and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $1 million, court records show.

Angela Greenberg, who is Osborne's mother, faces charges of tampering with evidence. She was taken into custody Wednesday and court records do not show her charges and bond yet.

"This investigation still very much ongoing," said department spokesperson Scott Erland, adding, "This is a really complex case with a lot of moving parts."

Mejia, 22, had been to the Knoxville Police Department the day before her death to report she was raped, police say.

When police arrived at Mejia's Gilbert Lane home on April 5, they found Mejia had died and two other people, a man and a woman both age 23, were shot but expected to survive. Osborne arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds as police were investigating.

On the afternoon of April 4, Mejia told police she was the victim of a sexual assault at a home in West Knoxville, naming Osborne as the suspect, police said. Mejia told police, according to court records, she had "blacked out" and believed the suspect assaulted her.

At the press conference, Noel declined to answer questions, saying more details would be brought to light but that his department believed they have identified and charged the individuals "most responsible" for Mejia's death.

He praised the efforts of the department and the district attorney's office, saying, "Everyone came together to work around the clock to solve this crime. We went from having very little to work with, to having an indictment five days later."

This story will be updated.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police charge 4 in connection with Danishka Mejia homicide