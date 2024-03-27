This Knoxville mom hit rock bottom. Now she's linking arms with nonprofits in state's newest push

It wasn’t until her life was crumbling around her that Knoxville’s Emily Hager began to take seriously the faith she’d grown up around.

In a two-year stretch Hager’s life was torn apart by loss. Her mother, then grandmother, then husband died, the latter to suicide. It broke her.

It was at this moment − at the bottom − after she addressed her own suicide note to her father, that Hager found religion. It changed everything. One thing led to another which led to another as her life turned around. She quit drinking, she met and married a father of two and she began helping people.

Earlier this year, the mother of four, a Navy veteran and a professor with a PhD in nutritional physiology, was named the newly created East Tennessee director of the Governor’s Faith-Based and Community Initiative.

Hager had previously left her scientific background and transitioned to nonprofit work before being named to the governor’s initiative. She had been doing similar work as the regional director of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. Now, her scope is larger as she works with nonprofits and faith communities, trying to weave community help to residents across East Tennessee. They’re focused on mental health initiatives, foster and adoption, substance abuse and homelessness, among other key issues.

“There are so many organizations, faith communities and volunteer groups that are doing things in this community and in East Tennessee, but the one thing that I noticed is that we're also siloed,” she said.

The office’s directive is to break down those silos, where possible, and provide a statewide approach, she said. This is particularly important in rural areas across the region.

The program has received pushback, with some raising concerns that the office would be a state-funded, state-sponsored Christian mission. And while working with churches across the state, those in leadership from Gov. Bill Lee on down have stressed they are working with organizations and nonprofits from every faith background.

“This is an opportunity for a faith community to come to the table,” Hager said. “So that door is kind of being open to them to join us in the conversation, but it's any community nonprofit … It's bringing government and all these different entities together to talk about how we do this as a community.”

So, Hager gets to work. One connection at a time.

