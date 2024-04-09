Knoxville homicide victim also reported a rape, police say, and a suspect is questioned

Danishka Sibaja Mejia, who was found dead inside a South Knoxville home April 5, had been to the Knoxville Police Department the day before to report having been raped.

The suspect named in the rape is being investigated in the 22-year-old woman's death after he went to the hospital April 5 with gunshot wounds, a department spokesperson said in a press release.

On the afternoon of April 4, Mejia told police she was the victim of a sexual assault at a home in the 600 block of Walker Street in West Knoxville, naming a 39-year-old Knoxville man as the suspect, police said. Mejia told police, according to court records, she "blacked out" and believed the suspect assaulted her.

Victim was found dead the next morning, but cause of death not yet determined

Around 1:15 a.m. April 5, officers were called to Mejia's home in the 3200 block of Gilbert Lane in the South Haven neighborhood, the spokesperson said.

Mejia was dead inside the home, but the cause of death was not obvious and autopsy results were pending, the police spokesperson said.

Officers also found two people shot inside the home, a man and woman, both 23 years old. Neither victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

While officers were on scene investigating Mejia’s death, another man sought treatment for nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, the release stated.

Upon his release, the suspect was questioned by detectives. He has been charged with rape, while the investigation into Mejia's death remains ongoing.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

