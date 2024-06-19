Knoxville College President Leonard Adams resigns

Leonard Adams is resigning as president of Knoxville College after serving in the role since 2022. He previously worked as interim president and on the historically Black college's board of trustees.

His term will end June 30 but he has agreed to stay on through the end of September to help the college transition to a new leader.

"Serving as president of Knoxville College has been an extraordinary honor and a profound privilege. Together we have navigated significant challenges, celebrated numerous achievements, and laid the groundwork for a brighter future for our students and community," Adams wrote in a June 18 news release issued by the college.

The college just west of downtown was founded in 1875 but its campus closed years ago and has fallen into disrepair. Adams, a 1994 Knoxville College graduate, was tasked with working to make the college viable again and graduating students in its online program.

A presidential search committee will help select his successor, the release said.

Michael Bowie, chair of the Knoxville College Board of Trustees, wrote that Adams' leadership brought the college closer to its goal of re-establishing its accreditation. Adams told Knox News in 2022 the college was working with the University of Tennessee to help in that process.

