Knoxville bids final farewell as Robert Booker is laid to rest at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery

In a moving display of respect and honor, the Knoxville community came together to bid a final farewell to civil rights luminary and historian Robert J. Booker, who died Feb. 22 at age 88.

The day after a homegoing celebration at his church, a procession in his honor made its journey through the city to the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, where Booker was interred with military honors.

The Feb. 29 procession through the streets of East Knoxville, where Booker grew up, allowed residents to pay their final respects. After the hearse left the historic Jarnigan and Son Mortuary on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, it drove past the Beck Cultural Exchange Center on Dandridge Avenue where Booker served as the longtime executive director and as a volunteer until his final days.

As the procession traveled along along Magnolia Avenue, fellow military veterans stepped out of their cars to salute.

At the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Highway, the atmosphere was filled with reverence and gratitude. A three-volley military rifle salute echoed through the air.

Booker served in the U.S. Army for three years before beginning his collegiate career at the historically Black Knoxville College. He went on to lead the lunch counter sit-in movement in downtown Knoxville during the Civil Rights Movement and played a pivotal role in the integration of the historic Tennessee Theatre in the 1960s.

During the ceremony, the Rev. Renee Kesler, director of the Beck Center; the Rev. Vincent Jones of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church; and the Rev. Harold Middlebrook, a prominent civil rights leader, stood alongside Booker's family, offering prayers and words of comfort. Their presence served as a reminder of Booker's impact, not just as a historian, but as a pillar of strength and inspiration to Knoxville's African-American community. Those from all walks of life remember Booker as a bridge-builder who brought people from all races and backgrounds together.

Memorial contributions in honor of Booker can be made to the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, 1927 Dandridge Ave., or Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

A veteran salutes as the procession arrives for the interment of Robert Booker at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

White flowers from the arrangements memorializing Robert Booker are handed out.

A three-volley rifle salute honors Robert Booker's military service.

The procession makes its way into the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The Rev. Harold Middlebrook welcomes mourners.

