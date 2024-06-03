Knox County woman found deceased after search

Jun. 3—LAUREL COUNTY — A missing Knox County woman has been found deceased along the Hal Rogers Parkway a few miles outside of London.

Jennifer Hensley, 42, of Knox County, was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen on Friday, May 31, at approximately 1 p.m.

According to the Kentucky State Police and a published report by WYMT, Hensley's body was founded a short distance away from her vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. early Monday morning.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is still on going.