Knox County veterinarian charged with domestic violence, having sex with a horse

A Knox County veterinarian has had his state license suspended and is facing charges of domestic violence and having sex with a horse.

Dr. Phillip R. Dilts, 66, of Fredericktown, is charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of sexual conduct with an animal, according to Mount Vernon Municipal Court records. All three of the charges are misdemeanors.

Dilts was arrested on March 31 and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He appeared via teleconference for his arraignment and was released the next day on a $75 bond. A temporary protective order also was issued against him.

According to court records, Knox County Sheriff deputies responded to Dilts' home on Knox Lake Road in Fredericktown on a domestic dispute and on a report that Dilts was caught by his wife having sex with a horse. Court records state that when his wife caught him behind the horse, he threatened to shoot himself.

Dilts then attempted to enter the basement where the guns were kept, but his wife blocked him, records state. Dilts then pushed his wife out of the way twice, and when his daughter intervened to separate them, he pushed her to the ground, according to court documents.

One of the officers on scene reported noticing that Dilts' daughter had scrape marks on her hands, and that Dr. Dilts had been drinking vodka that night. Dilts's wife also had red marks around her neck after Dr. Dilts choked her, according to court documents.

After speaking with Dilts' daughter, deputies detained Dilts and questioned him about the incident. Deputies allege that Dilts told them that he did not have sex with the horse, but that he was about to do so.

The Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board voted unanimously in an emergency teleconference on Tuesday to suspend Dilts' license effective immediately, according to state records.

