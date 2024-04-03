Knox County school board poised to overhaul salaries to compete with nearby districts

"A strategic investment in people" is how Knox County Schools officials are pitching their $39 million plan that would ensure all district employees are paid on par with their peers in other counties. A recent study showed they make nearly 9% less than the market minimum.

"There will not be a single person that makes less than what they made before," Scott Bolton, the district's director of human resources operations, said at the board's April 2 work session.

The move would bring all employees to "market value" right away, Jennifer Hemmelgarn, Knox County Schools' assistant superintendent of business and talent, told the board. That means they would earn a salary comparable to other education employees, adjusted for the cost of living in Knox County, Hemmelgarn explained to Knox News.

The Knox County school board will vote on the increases at its meeting at 5 p.m. April 4 at 500 W. Summit Hill Drive.

If approved, the pay raises would kick in July 1. The new schedule would move the district closer to meeting a state law passed last year that requires Tennessee teachers to be paid at least $50,000 a year by the 2026-27 school year.

"Transitioning to this new salary schedule makes a significant move in that direction," Hemmelgarn said.

The new salary schedule means a teacher with a bachelor's degree will have a starting salary of a little over $47,000. With a master's degree, the starting pay would be about $50,700.

Administrators hope the new salary schedule will also be able to help with employee recruitment and retention. The plan will cost taxpayers $39 million to implement for all staffers, with $28 million directed to teachers.

Paula Hancock, president of the Knox County Education Association and a teacher for 28 years, said she is excited by the proposal.

"We feel that it's lending respect to the profession and respect to what we do as educators," Hancock said.

Whether the proposal answers all grievances teachers have had about the current pay scale is something Hancock is "still examining," she said.

Additionally, the district has approved incentives for teacher retention and recruitment for its schools in Region 5, including approving extended contracts. This new plan would not affect those incentives, Hemmelgarn told Knox News.

Highlights from the pay study

Last month, Knox County school board members heard from a private firm they hired to do a study of the district's salaries.

Administrators had commissioned the compensation study – at a cost of $123,500 – to guide future pay scales. The district has not had a similar study done in at least three decades.

Last year's district budget included a 4% pay raise for teachers and a 12% raise for custodians, teaching assistants and clerks.

Here's what the study found:

Knox County Schools is on par with its peers with the benefits it offers as a percentage of the total compensation. The district contributes a higher percentage towards employees' retirement and the district's annual leave is higher than its peers.

The new schedule would provide a flat rate between steps instead of percentage increase, giving employees more consistent increases rather than smaller increases in the lower steps.

Mid-career school principals will see raises between $2,000 to $4,000 per year.

The minimum pay for teachers at Oak Ridge schools is $50,000 a year, the study shows. At Maryville City Schools, the minimum is about $48,000 annually.

For certified teachers with a master's degree, the study recommends KCS raise its minimum pay to nearly $51,000 a year, compared to the current minimum of about $48,000.

An experienced custodian making about $32,000 now will be able to make nearly $38,000 by 2025.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County school board poised to overhaul salaries