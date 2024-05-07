What each Knox County school board member said about resolutions on teachers with guns

Knox County school board members are divided on how to approach a new Tennessee law that allows teachers and school staffers to carry guns. Two resolutions with two different approaches have come to the essentially the same conclusion, and it's exposing schisms in members' core beliefs and their views of resolutions in general.

Both resolutions, one from a Democrat and one from a Republican, say police officers that already serve in every Knox County school are sufficient. Both back up statements from Superintendent Jon Rysewyk, who said he doesn't intend to create a policy that would allow teachers to carry concealed weapons.

But their tone is dividing members. One from Kristi Kristy, who represents South Knoxville, simply reiterates that school security officers are the best deterrent. One from Katherine Bike, who represents the neighborhoods west of downtown Knoxville, has directive wording that the board "commits to not arm teachers and staff."

Resolutions have no binding authority over the superintendent, though they carry political weight as a statement by the board, especially if passed by a wide margin or unanimously.

Here's what board members signaled about their thoughts on the resolutions, which they will vote on May 9.

What did the board members say during the discussion?

Bike: She said she's heard from community members who are scared of more guns in schools. She hasn't heard from anyone who wants teachers to carry weapons in Knox County Schools. It's important for the will of the board to be known, she said, to inform the current superintendent and perhaps futures ones as well.

John Butler, Democrat: Butler said he supports a resolution that would make a statement from the board collectively.

"As a citizen, as a parent, even as a staff person in the school, I should have the knowledge of whether or not the school system is supporting having armed teachers ... Let's have the courage to say this is how we feel."

"We do not need to arm teachers, that's how I feel," he said.

Betsy Henderson, Republican: She said she firmly believes in local control and this law will help other districts that do not have police in schools. She will support Kristi's resolution, she said.

However, she could change her mind if the district loses its access to police officers in schools. She referenced Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's short-lived decision move to remove Knoxville police officers from schools in 2021 after the fatal police shooting of Anthony Thompson Jr. at his high school.

Susan Horn, Republican: Horn alluded to the lack of clarity in the law and said it's not wise to discuss security-related measures in a public forum. She said board members and community members trust police in schools and they need to continue to be the ones providing security.

Kristy: She clarified that she doesn't oppose the law. She said she tried to draft her resolution in a way that would find her fellow board members' support.

"I did try to draft it in a way where in a time when the board can't always come together on things that maybe we could," she said.

Jennifer Owen, independent but leans Democrat: Owen tried to combine the two resolutions together.

"The thing that I keep hearing from parents and students and grandparents and staff is they want us to say something firm," Owen said. Even though Rysewyk has said he has no intention of arming teachers, the community doesn't feel his commitment is firm without him saying it directly, she added.

"What I didn't find in either of the resolutions was that firmness," she said. Owen offered a combined version of the two resolutions that adds a sentence saying school security officers, school resource officers and other law enforcement will be the only armed personnel in the district. Her version is not on the agenda and is not up for a vote, unless a board member motions to include it.

Butler and Bike said they would support Owen's version - meaning a statement that says law enforcement will be the only armed personnel in schools.

Steve Triplett, Republican: He said he is not generally back resolutions, "primarily because they don't accomplish a whole lot," he said.

"I support the law," Triplett said. "Maybe the provisions in this law are not necessary in Knox County," he said, adding that if that ever changes, he would support a police decision on whether to arm teachers.

He also said it's too early to make a statement on the law without knowing all the specifics and how it's going to play out.

Daniel Watson, independent but leans Democrat: Resolutions are a perfect tool for letting the community know where the board as a whole stands, Watson said. He said out of about 100 emails he got on the issue, only two were in favor of arming teachers and staff.

If the board chose not to back a resolution, Watson said that would send its own message.

Board's newest member Travis Wright, Republican, was the only member to not weigh in on the topic.

Student board representative Celeste Urdal said she's heard from students who oppose arming teachers. Passing a definitive resolution against teachers carrying guns would put students' minds at ease, she said.

The law doesn't clarify a lot of the specifics

Triplett asked if the board would have to rescind its resolutions if in the future its decision on arming teachers changes.

"It's really unclear. ... The board can make whatever statement the board wants to make but the question will then be how does that compute legally in a court of law," Knox County Deputy Law Director Gary Dupler said. The way this law is written, he added, most if not all of the discussion will have to be held outside of public view.

The law does not require districts or schools to disclose which staff members are carrying guns.

"What I would caution this board from doing is discussing specifics with regard to school security," Dupler said. "School security plan is confidential."

The board will vote on the two resolutions at its meeting at 5 p.m. May 9 at 500 W. Summit Hill Drive in Knoxville.

Read the resolutions

Here's a link to Kristy's resolution: tinyurl.com/4nryprcr

Here is a link to Bike's resolution: tinyurl.com/2uenbxkb

What is the superintendent's response to the law?

Rysewyk said he has no plans to ask the board to create a policy to allow teachers to carry guns at school because the district already has strong security in place.

Lee signed into law April 26 a measure that allows teachers and staff to carry guns in school buildings, but only with the approval of the district superintendent, school principal and a local law enforcement agency.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Knox County school board members said about arming teachers