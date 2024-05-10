Knox County school board agrees to send a message: Leave security to the police

After a long discussion about creating a united front against arming teachers and staff in public schools, Knox County school board members came to a careful consensus on what words to use.

The board voted to use softer wording, saying the police officers already stationed in every school provide appropriate school safety. They did not agree on a motion explicitly telling the superintendent police should be the only armed people in schools.

The resolution that passed was from Republican Kristi Kristy. Democrat Katherine Bike proposed the stronger wording. Both were spurred by a law passed late last month that allows teachers or staff to carry concealed weapons if they meet certain requirements.

Both backed up statements from Superintendent Jon Rysewyk, who said he doesn't see a need to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons.

All members supported Kristy's resolution except Bike, who chose to pass on the vote. Republican board member Steve Triplett, who represents District 7 in the Halls and Powell neighborhoods, was absent.

Bike's resolution never made it to a vote. Following her colleague John Butler's recommendation, she withdrew hers. He asked Kristy if the intent of her resolution was to not arm teachers, and she said it was.

"You know sometimes to get a resolution or something like this passed, you have to meet in the middle," Kristy said. "I hate resolutions. The fact that I submitted one (resolution) is my middle. That is my compromise"

The question of the word 'only'

Butler made a pitch to include the word "only" in Kristy's resolution so it would read: "To maintain the highest possible standards for student safety, school security officers, school resource officers and other law enforcement officers will continue to be the only armed personnel on campus."

Republican board members Betsy Henderson, Susan Horn, Travis Wright and Kristy voted against the amendment. Democratic board members Bike and Butler and independents Jennifer Owen and Daniel Watson voted in favor. The 4-4 vote meant the motion failed.

"We need to make a very firm statement so that there is no question about our intent," Owen said.

Kristy was pleased with the original.

"The resolution was clearly stated as it was. I was happy with the way it was," she told Knox News after the meeting.

Resolutions have no binding authority over the superintendent, though they carry political weight. Several districts across the state, including Memphis education leaders and Williamson County Schools passed resolutions against arming public school teachers and staff.

Rysewyk said he has no plans to ask the board to create a policy to allow teachers to carry guns at school because the district already has strong security in place.

"We want our teachers focused on teaching, our custodians focused on maintaining exemplary learning environments for students, and bus drivers focused on transporting students safely to and from school," he said.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X @AreenaArora.

