Knox County man facing murder charges in 2022 Clay County crash

Jun. 13—WILLIAMSBURG — A Knox County man was arrested on a murder indictment in Whitley County Monday in connection to a fatal crash from December 2022.

Johnny Everet Carr, 55, of Gray, was in Whitley County conducting a vehicle transaction when Whitley County Deputy Sheriff David Rowe learned of an outstanding Clay County indictment charging Carr with two counts of murder and took him into custody.

"It had only been signed six days prior," Dep. Rowe noted.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle accident that occurred on December 15, 2022, just after 7:30 p.m. on Hal Rogers Parkway at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line.

Kentucky State Police reported at the time that a tractor-trailer driven by Carr was westbound on the parkway when it crossed the center line — hitting a pickup truck.

Two occupants in the pickup — William Collins, 45, of Emmalena, and Tanner Reisig, 22, of Paint Lick — were pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner.

Carr was flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon his arrest Monday, Carr was initially lodged at the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million cash bond. He was transferred to Clay County the following day, where he is scheduled to be arraigned in Clay Circuit Court on July 1.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. Persons are considered innocent until proven guilty under state and federal law.