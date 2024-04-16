Knox County jury convicts pair in Welsh slaying

Apr. 16—BARBOURVILLE — A Knox County jury has convicted two men charged in the July 2021 murder of 36-year-old Matthew Welsh.

Joseph Shayne Masters, 36, of Corbin, and Charles James McVey, 40, of Woodbine, stood trial last week on charges of murder, first-degree burglary and four counts of kidnapping (adult) for their involvement in the death of Welsh.

Authorities reported at the time that Welsh, Masters, Masters' wife and others were at a party at a Hedden Flats residence on July 29, 2021.

Witnesses said Masters and his wife eventually left the party but that he returned with McVey and a third man — armed with knives and a gun.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the men duct tapped those still left over from the previous night's festivities and that when Welsh tried to fight back, he was stabbed.

Masters was later located and apprehended at a hospital in LaFollette, Tennessee, and was lodged in the Campbell County Detention Center until his extradition back to Knox County.

McVey was later found at his father's residence in Corbin. An investigation into the third man — later identified as James E. Young, 38, of Corbin — was opened.

Young was indicted for complicity to commit murder in addition to the other charges. Online court records indicate that he pled guilty in August 2023 but isn't scheduled to be sentenced until April 26.

According to Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele, the jury heard evidence for three days last week and returned a guilty verdict against Masters on the charges of murder, first-degree burglary and four counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment — recommending a 35-year sentence.

In regard to McVey, Steele stated, the jury found him guilty of complicity to murder, first-degree burglary and four-counts of unlawful imprisonment — recommending a 20-year sentence.

Masters and McVey are scheduled to be sentenced in Knox Circuit Court on May 24.