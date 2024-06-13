Knox County 3rd graders improve TCAP reading scores, outperform peers statewide

Knox County Schools' third graders performed well on the standardized Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test. District-wide, 72% of third graders qualified for immediate promotion to fourth grade and 86% of fourth graders qualified for promotion to fifth grade.

And district officials expect these numbers to go up based on the state's decision on student appeals.

Knox County students performed better than their peers around Tennessee. Statewide, 59% of third graders fell short on the reading test. In Knox County, over 43% of the district's third-graders met or exceeded the expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the test.

The results illustrate the lowest percent of KCS students in third and fourth grade to score below or approaching efficiency on record, the district said in a press release. To qualify for immediate promotion, students must score above efficiency.

"Our staff and students have worked hard and remained focused on our four priorities, and you’re seeing the results of that hard work and dedication in these results," Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said in the release.

"We have made a commitment to protect our teachers' time in the classroom so they can do what they do best: deliver high-quality instruction every day to prepare every student for life after graduation," he said. "I applaud our teachers for the expertise and determination they bring to accelerating student achievement."

Here are some highlights from the preliminary data released by Knox County Schools:

What's next for third graders

Some third graders whose scores fell short could qualify for exemptions that allow them move on to fourth grade without any further action. Those students include:

English language learners who have received less than two years of English language arts instruction

Those who were held back in a previous grade

Students with disabilities or suspected disabilities that impact their literacy development

It is up to the district to identify and apply exemptions and inform parents.

Third graders who scored as "approaching" proficiency must complete one of the following to move on to fourth grade:

Retest and score as "meets" or "exceeds" proficiency, with a retest window of May 22-31 (statewide retake data had not been released yet as of June 13)

Enroll in summer school, meet 90% attendance and show adequate growth

Have a free state-provided tutor for the entirety of fourth grade

Additionally, third graders who score at or above the 50th percentile on their spring reading screening test can move on if they enroll in tutoring for the entirety of fourth grade.

When it comes to post-summer school tests, the State Board of Education defines "adequate growth" as a student scoring at least five percentage points higher than their baseline score. The baseline can be either their initial TCAP English language arts score or their retake score.

Third graders who score as "below proficiency" have the following options to move on:

Retest and score as "meets" or "exceeds" expectations, with a retest window of May 22-31

Enroll in summer school with a 90% attendance rate and have a free state-provided tutor for the entirety of fourth grade

The state Education Department allows for appeals for third graders who fell short in two circumstances:

The child faced a catastrophic event within 60 days prior to their TCAP that impacted their ability to perform on the test.

The child scored in the 40th percentile or higher on a state-approved universal reading screener.

There are also additional steps required for those who appeal using the reading screener option. Here's what they entail:

The principal of the school must agree to develop an academic remediation plan for the child.

The student’s English language arts teacher and principal must both agree to promote the child to fourth grade.

The student’s school district or charter school must agree to give the child high-dosage, low-ratio tutoring for the entirety of their fourth grade year.

The appeal window opened May 28 and will close June 28. Parents and legal guardians can authorize school personnel to file an appeal on their behalf.

Where can I learn more?

The state education department provided a graphic as a guide for third and fourth grade promotion and retention decisions.

The graphic, along with more information on the reading and retention law, can be found at tn.gov/education/learning-acceleration.

How did the Tennessee third grade retention law come to be?

In January 2021, Tennessee legislators passed a law requiring third graders who do not score “met” or “exceeded expectations” on TN Ready tests to attend a summer reading camp or tutoring program, or to repeat the grade.

English language learners and those who have already been held back a grade are exempt.

Students at the end of third grade right now are facing this issue.

After pushback, the law was tweaked. Next year, third graders won't have to face the worry of one test determining their fate. Gov. Bill Lee signed a law that will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year altering how third-to-fourth-grade promotions are handled.

The new law takes another benchmark test into account when considering whether kids get held back, streamlines the retention appeals process and tracks summer school, tutoring and retention data to allow the state to measure the policy’s success.

What determines who gets promoted to fourth grade?

Students must receive adequate growth scores to qualify for promotion to fourth grade.

Beginning with this upcoming school year, a student in the third grade will not be promoted to the next grade level unless the student is determined to be proficient in reading.

What is the the TCAP exam?

The Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program is taken by students in grades 3-8.

Students are tested in four subject areas: English language, math, social studies and science. But for third graders, promotion to fourth grade is dependent solely on their English language scores.

What about students in special education?

Students with special education accommodations and those whose second language is English are exempt from being held back. Additionally, students who have already repeated third grade once will not be made to repeat again.

