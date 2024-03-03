Here’s what’s known about one passenger killing another on a Miami-Dade Transit bus

A shooting on a Miami-Dade Transit Metrobus containing 10 passengers left one person dead, according to Miami-Dade police.

Martavis Cannon was 25.

Florida City resident Patrick Smith is being charged with second degree murder in the Saturday morning shooting that police believe ended a beef between two people who knew each other.

According to an arrest report that appears to describe surveillance camera video, as the bus rolled on the South Miami-Dade Busway, Smith got on the bus and sat in the last row. Cannon got on at the next stop and sat across the aisle.

Around Southwest 328th Street, Smith stood up and pulled a gun. Cannon “lunged towards [Smith]” to stop the apparent shooting. Once successful for the moment, the arrest report says, Cannon let Smith go.

“Then, while [Cannon] had his hands up and without any provocation,” the arrest report said, Smith shot Cannon in the chest, abdomen and both arms. Smith ran from the bus, but later turned himself in at the Florida City Police Department.

With the shooting on a bus, Miami-Dade homicide detectives handled the investigation. After eschewing his right to remain silent, the arrest report said, “[Smith] provided a self-serving statement stating he was in fear for his life.

“Video and audio footage was reviewed from the bus which refuted [Smith’s] statement.”

This was the second Florida City homicide in three days. In Thursday’s first hour, Deaundra Broadhurst was killed near Northwest 12th Street and Seventh Avenue.