Known for chip-making past, Troyer family plans organic French fry plant in Waterford soon

WATERFORD — The sound of machinery and the thump-thump of potatoes tumbling from one conveyer to the next filled the air Wednesday at Troyer Growers in Waterford Township.

This new $1.7 million computerized washing and sorting machine — capable of handling 100,000 pounds of potatoes an hour — solves more than one problem for the Troyer family, which produces millions of pounds of potatoes each year on more than 600 acres.

It's faster and more efficient than sorting by hand and keeps employees warm and dry on cold or rainy days.

Potatoes are rinsed after being washed at Troyer Growers in Waterford Township.

It also fits neatly into the family's plan for its next venture.

The Troyer family, which owned Troyer Farms snack food company from 1967 until 2008, hopes to launch a new potato-processing plant by this fall.

This time around, they plan to make organic frozen French fries.

The family-owned company is one of 19 Erie County applicants that are seeking grants through the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program often called RACP.

Decisions on grant requests have not yet been announced.

Mark Troyer, president of Troyer Growers, is shown Wednesday outside the potato-processing plant in Waterford Township.

The business is asking for a $3 million grant to help fund a $6.8 million facility to produce, freeze and store frozen organic French fries and potato puffs, commonly known as tater tots.

The initiative could create as many as 50 jobs.

According to the company's grant application, "We plan to build upon entrepreneurial success by not only growing our own organic potatoes but also teaching regional farmers to grow organic vegetables. They would benefit from transitioning some acreage to organic potatoes, increasing their potential revenue by providing products that are not commodity products where pricing is often volatile, and markets are very competitive."

The organic trend

Mark Troyer, president of Troyer Growers, which is launching this project in partnership with his sons Zack and Colton Troyer, wants to be clear on one point.

"I am adamant that we are growing safe, healthy food in the conventional way," he said.

But Troyer, who continues to grow potatoes for Shearer's Foods, which now owns the former Troyer Farms plant, recognizes something else. Demand for organic foods is growing.

Potatoes, like many foods, can produce larger yields and be grown at a lower cost using nonorganic methods.

But Zack Troyer, who holds a Penn State degree in agronomy and serves as farm manager for Troyer Growers, doesn't think it will always be that way.

Troyer Growers farm manager and agronomist Zack Troyer checks settings on a potato sorter at the plant in Waterford Township on Wednesday. Troyer said the machine scans potatoes with two laser cameras and mechanically removes unusable produce with a high degree of accuracy.

"Good farmers are going to figure this out," he said, predicting that eventually yields from organic crops will improve to align with those grown by conventional means.

While he's confident in the safety of potatoes produced using chemicals, Zack Troyer said he would prefer that neither he nor employees were exposed to chemicals.

"If everyone had a choice and the price was the same, what would you choose?" he said.

But there are reasons that farmers earn more for organic products.

After being cleaned and sorted, potatoes move into a hopper, right, then transferred into trucks, back left, for shipment from Troyer Growers in Waterford Township on Wednesday. Owner Mark Troyer said the mostly-digital system removes unusable produce with a high degree of accuracy, making it better for customers and suppliers with tight quality standards.

Growing without chemicals can be challenging, Mark Troyer said. Farmers face challenges from Colorado potato beetles, leaf hoppers and blight.

"Blight is what the Irish potato famine was all about," he said. "That can devastate you. With organic farming, you don't have the tool chest to combat those things."

Something new in the East

Mark Troyer said a limited amount of organic frozen French fries are available in the United States and that none are produced in the eastern part of the country.

Zack Troyer said his family is excited about changing that.

"I think it's pretty clear to us that organic food is gaining traction and it's what people really want," he said. "We are trying to provide a product that really isn't available in this region. We would love to produce healthier food close to the people who are eating it."

After producing a test organic crop last growing season, Mark Troyer said he expects to be making French fries from organic potatoes this fall.

At some point, he said, one farm in Erie County won't be able to keep up with demand. They hope to help other farmers learn how to grow organically and then provide a market for their products.

Market trends aren't the only reason the Troyer family is returning to the business of transforming raw, dug-from-the-ground potatoes into a finished product.

The family misses the business, Mark Troyer said.

"The boys and I, we have a pretty strong heritage and connection to our past," he said, a reference to his father Clifford Troyer and uncle, Cletus Troyer, who began growing potatoes in the 1950s.

"My father was a visionary and they want to carry on in his footsteps," he said.

