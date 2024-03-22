What to know about Yorktown's special town supervisor election on April 16

The Town of Yorktown is holding a special election April 16 to fill the vacant town supervisor position left by the death of former supervisor Tom Diana.

Diana died on Jan. 5 at the age of 66, just four days after he was sworn in for a new term in office. He was sworn in as acting supervisor on Jan. 1, 2023 after former Yorktown supervisor Matt Slater was elected to the New York State Assembly and Diana won the general election on Nov. 7 to remain in office.

Here is what Yorktown voters need to know.

This compiled image shows Ed Lachterman, left, and Jann Mirchandani, right.

Who's running?

The two candidates in the race for town supervisor are current acting supervisor Ed Lachterman, a Republican, and Yorktown small business owner and advocate Jann Mirchandani, a Democrat.

Former deputy and current acting Yorktown town supervisor Ed Lachterman is running for an official seat as town supervisor on April 16.

Lachterman was formerly deputy supervisor and was appointed to the role of acting supervisor by the Town Board following Diana's death.

Mirchandani ran for town supervisor in last year's election and lost to Diana. She is a board member of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Hudson Valley Council Boy Scouts of America and the Hudson Valley Town Council.

Jann Mirchandani

Important deadlines and dates

April 16 is the date of the special election for Yorktown residents. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 is the last day for new voters to register to vote.

Early in-person voting begins on April 6 and ends on April 14.

April 6 is the last day to mail requests for absentee ballots, and April 15 is the last day to apply in-person at the Yorktown board of elections for absentee ballots. Absentee ballots must be mailed and postmarked by April 16. They will be received until April 23.

Can I still vote by absentee ballot?

New York state allows residents who travel like college students and military servicemembers, or seniors who have medical conditions to vote by absentee ballot. NYS Board of Elections says that in order to request an absentee ballot, you must be:

Absent from your county on Election Day.

Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability.

Unable to appear because you are the primary care giver of one or more people who are ill or physically disabled.

A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.

In jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction. This includes anyone who is awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial, or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor. Again, residents are not allowed to vote if they are in jail for a felony.

What are the requirements for voting?

Voting registration can be found on the NYS Board of Elections website, at your county board of elections, or at your local Department of Motor Vehicles. In order to vote, you must:

be a citizen of the United States

be at least 18 years old

live in the state, county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election

not be in prison for a felony

Yorktown's town board said the winner of the special election will take office immediately following the election and certification by the Board of Elections.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yorktown NY town supervisor special election scheduled for April 16