What to know about Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to hear lawsuit over Evers' veto power

MADISON - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has announced it will take up a case filed by a conservative business lobbying group against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' use of his partial veto power to increase funding for public schools for the next four centuries.

The case could further protect or chip away at the governor's partial veto authority depending on how the justices rule. This power in Wisconsin dates back to the 1930s. Here’s what you need to know about its history and the current lawsuit at hand.

Why is the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Litigation Center suing Evers?

Attorneys with the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Litigation Center, Wisconsin's largest business lobby, are representing two Wisconsin taxpayers — Jeffery LeMieux and David DeValk — and timed the April filing to coincide with Tax Day.

They argued Evers unilaterally allowed property taxes to increase, violating a 1990 amendment to the state constitution that curtailed the governor’s veto power.

The lawsuit was filed as an original action petition, which means attorneys wanted the state's highest court to bypass lower courts and take it up directly.

"The law is clear," WMC Litigation Center deputy director Nathan Kane said in a statement at the time. "Voters and their elected legislators are the ones empowered to increase taxes, no one else."

How and why did Evers issue the veto?

Last July, Evers in the budget used a partial veto to increase state-imposed limits on the revenue public schools can raise per student by $325 annually, through 2425.

He struck a hyphen and a "20" from a reference to the 2024-25 school year to create the extension, resulting in the highest single-year increase in revenue limits in state history.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the words and numbers in red, creating a $325-per-student increase in school funding each year until 2425.

Evers, a former public school educator who served as the state superintendent before becoming governor in 2018, told reporters at a press conference his action would "provide school districts with predictable long-term increases for the foreseeable future."

In his veto message, he wrote: "I object to the failure of the Legislature to address the long-term financial needs of school districts. This veto makes no changes to the per pupil revenue limit adjustment provided in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years and provides school districts with predictable long-term spending authority increases."

The veto generated massive attention on social media, including getting on the radar of "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings, who joked he wanted to run for Wisconsin governor after seeing how Evers used his veto power.

The Republican-led state Senate voted in September to override the veto, which requires a two-thirds majority vote, but the Assembly — where the GOP majority falls short of two-thirds — did not take it up. Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers reintroduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would bar governors from using a partial veto to increase any tax or fee.

What’s the history of the partial veto in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin gives its governors some of the most sweeping executive powers in the country, although partial veto authority has been scaled back over time.

In 1930, an amendment to the Wisconsin constitution first gave the governor power to veto appropriations bills “in whole or in part,” which some governors used to veto individual letters to create new words.

State lawmakers, pushing for the amendment following concerns about omnibus bills, believed it would help provide a check on the legislature, according to a study by the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau.

Governors used the power to liberally veto individual words to create new ones, called a “Vanna White” veto in reference to the famous “Wheel of Fortune” host who revealed letters and numbers on a gameshow board. It has also been called a “pick-a-letter veto.” The “digit veto” similarly allowed the striking of single numerals. “Frankenstein vetoes” referred to striking words from two or more sentences to patch together new sentences.

Voters eliminated governors' ability to make such changes in 1990 and 2008, respectively, when they amended the constitution to provide that the governor “may not create a new word by rejecting individual letters in the words of the enrolled bill” or create “a new sentence by combining parts of 2 or more sentences of the enrolled bill.”

Evers used his partial veto authority to increase funding for public schools in the 2019-21 state budget as well, which prompted Republican lawmakers to amend the state constitution to put limits on his veto pen. A 2020 state Supreme Court ruling threw out three changes Evers had made to the 2019-21 state budget but upheld a fourth.

The decision was fractured, with different groups of justices reaching different conclusions about when to throw out vetoes. There was no majority agreement defining how future vetoes should be reviewed.

How have governors used vetoes to increase spending in the past?

Until Evers' budget action in July, governors had used vetoes to increase state spending above levels set by lawmakers 31 times since 1991 and increased bonding levels seven times during that time, according to a 2020 analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

In 1973, Democratic Gov. Patrick Lucey removed a digit, making it so the state could borrow up to $5 million for highway projects, instead of $25 million. In the 1975-77 budget, Lucey removed the word “not” from a provision related to tourism promotion, making a 50% minimum on cooperative advertising a 50% maximum.

In the 2003-05 budget, Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle used his partial veto authority to increase the state’s borrowing authority for highway projects from $140 million to $1 billion.

In the following budget, Doyle transferred $427 million from the state’s transportation fund to its general fund, directing most of that money to public schools.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker also used his office's veto authority to extend one measure in the 2017-19 state budget to last indefinitely, known as the "thousand-year veto." That year, Walker used partial vetoes to turn the deadline to end a program allowing school districts to raise revenue limits for energy efficient projects from 2018 to 3018. In another veto in the same budget, Walker delayed the start date of another program to 2078 from 2018.

The vetoes were challenged in court but the state Supreme Court sided with Walker, saying the lawsuit was filed too late.

How could a liberal court majority impact the ruling?

This is the court’s 10th time hearing a challenge to a partial veto, but the first since Janet Protasiewicz’s 2023 election secured a liberal majority on the court for the first time in 15 years.

The last time the partial veto power came before the court in 2020, justices voted on partisan lines, issuing Evers a blow when they determined three of his vetoes went too far. The ​​ruling was a change of course for the high court, which has repeatedly ruled in favor of governors in decisions going back to 1935.

The court’s liberals dissented from the ruling. Now, their majority could play into Evers’ favor.

"In an important case like this, where the people of Wisconsin need clarity, we instead sow confusion," Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote in a 2020 dissent joined by Justice Rebecca Dallet.

​​"Evidence of the lack of clarity is highlighted by the very fact that this case has generated four separate writings with various rationales. And not one of them has garnered a majority vote of this court. Thus, we are left with no clear controlling rationale or test for the future."

The court has not yet set a date to hear the case.

