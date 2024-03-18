What we know about this weekend’s shooting in Fort Worth’s West 7th entertainment area

Fort Worth police are still searching Monday for the person who shot a 23-year-old man in the West 7th entertainment district over the weekend. Here is what’s known about the shooting so far.

The victim was critically injured when he was shot outdoors early Sunday in the popular nightlife area.

The man was fired upon about 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Currie and Bledsoe streets, Fort Worth police said. He was found lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound, a 911 caller reported.

Do police have any suspects?

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the shooting.

Investigators said it appears to have stemmed from an argument but have not said what the argument was about.

What is the victim’s condition?

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he was being treated in the ICU. He remained in critical condition Monday, according to police.

Other recent violent crimes in West 7th area

In the last six months there have been two homicides in the neighborhood.

Two weeks ago, Bryson Rodgers, 29, was shot on a sidewalk in the 2900 block of Crockett Street during an argument about a friend of Rodgers’ who was dating the man police allege was the shooter. Karlove Palmer is charged with murder in Rodgers’ death.

In September, TCU student Wes Smith was shot outdoors in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street. Police accused a stranger in his killing. Matthew Purdy, who police say admitted to shooting Smith without providing a clear reason, is charged with murder.

Smith’s death prompted city leaders to make changes to the area, including working with bars and clubs to provide extra security and increasing police presence in the busier parts of the entertainment district.

About 10,000 people visit the West 7th area each weekend. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at bars in the district attracted crowds despite the shooting early Sunday morning.