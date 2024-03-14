What we know about Wednesday's fatal shooting incident on South Ninth Street in Sheboygan

The area near the 2700 block of South Ninth Street is marked off by police officers at approximately 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency responders can be see in the background as onlookers observe from behind police tape.

SHEBOYGAN — A suspected shooting Wednesday led to the area around the 2700 block of South Ninth Street in Sheboygan being placed under a shelter-in-place notice for nearly six hours as police and emergency services attempted to remove the suspect from a home.

The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home.

Information was communicated in pieces throughout the day by Sheboygan Police Department and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office with a more complete update following a resolution of the situation around 7 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Here is what we know and don't about the incident as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

What happened when the victim called 911?

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a 31-year-old Sheboygan man called 911 to report a possible explosion at a house he was contracted to work on.

According to police reports, the contractor told dispatchers “something blew up in his face” when he was working on a door.

When first responders arrived, the man was found with a gunshot wound under his right eye.

The man received medical attention and was taken to a local hospital. He was eventually flown to Froedtert hospital in Milwaukee for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

What happened when police arrived on the scene?

Once officers arrived at the home, they set up a perimeter around the house.

New information suggested the suspect was likely still inside the home. What followed was multiple hours of attempting to reach the subject and communicate with him.

When did the public find out about the incident?

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office sent out an announcement saying the public should avoid the area of South Ninth Street and Humboldt Avenue because of an ongoing incident. Residents were asked to shelter in place or go to their basements, if possible.

About an hour later, Sheboygan Police Department announced the threat was contained to the residence and the general public was not in danger. They still encouraged people to avoid the area.

Sheboygan Police Sgt. Andy Kundinger is seen between media during a media briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of South 11th Street and Humboldt Avenue.

What was communicated at the near-the-scene media briefing?

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Police Sgt. Andy Kundinger provided more information and answered questions at a media briefing on the corner of South 11th Street and Humboldt Avenue.

There, he told reporters about the 911 call and the man found with what they believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At that time, Kundinger did not elaborate on the location of the wound or why the man called in an explosion rather than a gunshot.

As bystanders wandered around the area, Kundinger said while the department has reason to believe the suspect was still in the home, they couldn't be sure, so people should avoid the area as much as possible. He said the department asks the public to remain safe.

At that point, he explained the department was working with the police department's Emergency Response Team to attempt contact with the suspect and resolve the situation.

He said when officers have “exhausted our options to have the person exit safely,” they would be at the point where they would enter the home.

How did the situation end?

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect via phone and from outside the home, the Emergency Response Team was deployed and noise distraction devices — among other methods — were used to attempt communication.

Contact was eventually made, and work began to attempt to persuade the individual to leave the home.

When the suspect refused to come outside, officers obtained a search warrant to enter the house.

When officers attempted to go inside, they heard a gunshot from inside. With a drone, they found the 52-year-old suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the shelter-in-place notice was lifted.

When was the public notified of the details of the case?

At 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sheboygan Police Department announced the situation was resolved.

In that announcement, they provided the identifying information now released to the public and details about how the situation was resolved.

They also said they were assisted in the situation by Shoreline Metro, Sheboygan Fire Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office and Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

What now?

The names of the individuals involved in the incident will not be released by police until family members have been notified.

Sheboygan Press reached out to police Thursday morning and as of 8:13 a.m., there were no further updates.

When a Sheboygan Press reporter drove by the area at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, the area appeared to be clear of all officers and equipment.

